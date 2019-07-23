‘Reprehensible’: Disturbing videos show men dumping buckets of water on NYPD officers

NEW YORK CITY- Officials are outraged after two videos surfaced on social media Monday showing New York Police Department officers being drenched with buckets of water by groups of men.
One of the videos was shot in Brooklyn and the other in Harlem, WPIX reports.
The videos show the group of men dump buckets of water on the officers, with bystanders laughing in the background. At one point, a bucket actually hits one of the officers in the head. It's not clear what led to the acts.
WPIX reports that it's also not clear when the incidents happened. But city and police department officials have released statements calling the actions "reprehensible."
The New York City Police Benevolent Association also released a statement.
WPIX reports that the NYPD is looking into the incidents and charges could be filed.