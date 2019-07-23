× Motorcyclist killed in crash; 400 South closed in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash that closed a stretch of 400 South in Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Police first tweeted about a crash near 400 South and 500 West around 1:30 p.m.

The agency later stated one person on a motorcycle was killed in the crash.

The crash and response has closed 400 South in both directions between 500 and 700 West.

No further details were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.