A clever way to use Ranch seasoning to make a Dutch Oven Roast

Caytlin McCleery of Cayt's Meats and Meals showed us a recipe she loves to make in a Dutch oven while camping and it uses everyone's favorite dipping sauce -- Ranch!

Mississippi Pot Roast

Ingredients:

Smoked Beef Roast (I prefer a chuck or something well marbled)

Jar full of pepperoncinis

1 stick of butter

1 day ranch packet

Instructions:

Giving the Beef Roast a few hours of low smoke before searing it is going to give you an additional layer of flavor. Sear the exterior of the roast to get some nice browning. That will add an additional depth in flavoring. Simply dump the pepperoncinis, ranch packet and butter on top of the browned beef roast. Lid it and let it low and slow cook for 6-8 hours at a temp of 225°-250°. For a tender, shreddable roast you'll want the internal temp to be 203°.

If you want to add vegetables to it, do so the last 2 hours of the cook. This can be done in a crock pot, oven or a pellet grill.

