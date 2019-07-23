A clever way to use Ranch seasoning to make a Dutch Oven Roast

Caytlin McCleery of Cayt's Meats and Meals showed us a recipe she loves to make in a Dutch oven while camping and it uses everyone's favorite dipping sauce -- Ranch!
Mississippi Pot Roast
Ingredients:
Smoked Beef Roast (I prefer a chuck or something well marbled)
Jar full of pepperoncinis
1 stick of butter
1 day ranch packet
Instructions:
- Giving the Beef Roast a few hours of low smoke before searing it is going to give you an additional layer of flavor.
- Sear the exterior of the roast to get some nice browning. That will add an additional depth in flavoring.
- Simply dump the pepperoncinis, ranch packet and butter on top of the browned beef roast.
- Lid it and let it low and slow cook for 6-8 hours at a temp of 225°-250°.
- For a tender, shreddable roast you'll want the internal temp to be 203°.
If you want to add vegetables to it, do so the last 2 hours of the cook. This can be done in a crock pot, oven or a pellet grill.
Find more from Cayt on Facebook.