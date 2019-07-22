YOU can help kids go back to school with the tools needed to be successful

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every child deserves to go to school with the tools needed to be successful and you can help make that a reality!

Donate new backpacks and school supplies to families in need for the upcoming school year.

Backpacks for Kids is sponsored by Catholic Community Services of Utah. Services' Director Maresha Bosgieter joined us to talk about this year's drive. They are looking for backpacks, pencils/ pens, binders/ folders, paper/ notebooks, highlighters, glue sticks, markers/ crayons, colored pencils, rulers, scissors and of course cash donations are always welcome.

There are two drop-off locations:

Salt Lake City at 437 West 200 South, call 801-363-7710 for more information.

Ogden at 2504 F Avenue, call 801-394-5944 for more information.

You can learn more at: ccsutah.org.