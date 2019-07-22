× Woman killed, 11-year-old flown to hospital after crash near Toquerville

TOQUERVILLE, Utah — A woman was killed and several children were injured after a crash near Toquerville Sunday night.

A Utah Highway Patrol press release states the crash occurred around 8:49 p.m. on SR-17.

A 17-year-old girl with a learner’s permit was driving a pickup truck eastbound with an adult and three other children in the vehicle.

“Near milepost 4 (Toquerville) the driver failed to negotiate the swooping turn that leads into town,” the release states.

The truck hit a concrete barrier twice, then corrected and over-corrected to hit the barrier again before rolling at least once and coming to a stop on it wheels.

An 11-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman were both ejected from the vehicle.

The woman—later identified as 31-year-old Patricia Holm of Colorado City, Arizona—died at a nearby hospital.

The 11-year-old was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital. Troopers did not provide details about her injuries beyond saying she is expected to survive.

The driver and two girls ages 10 and 13 suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

UHP states speed appears to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.