Walmart hiring 20 drivers to support Grantsville Distribution Center

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Walmart is hiring 150 truck drivers to support expansion across the Western U.S., and about 20 drivers will be hired for the Grantsville offices.

The offices serve stores and distribution centers throughout the Western U.S. Drivers at these locations will qualify for the company’s recently announced pay increase — drivers can earn up to $87,500 in their first year of employment, according to the company’s announcement.

To drive for Walmart, a commercial driver must have at least 30 months of full-time experience with no serious traffic violations in the last three years.

To apply to drive for Walmart, visit drive4walmart.com.