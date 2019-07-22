Trial postponed for last defendant in fraud case involving members of the Kingston polygamous family

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge has postponed the upcoming trial for the last defendant in a massive fraud case involving members of the Kingston polygamous family.

Lev Dermen appeared briefly in federal court on Monday where U.S. District Court Judge Jill Parrish agreed to delay his trial. Court records show she set a new trial date beginning August 19 and ordered Dermen to remain in jail.

Lev Aslan Dermen, also known as Levon Termendzhyan, is charged in the U.S. government’s $511 million fraud case against Washakie Renewable Energy CEO Jacob Kingston; his brother, Isaiah; wife, Sally; and mother, Rachel. The Kingstons all struck plea deals with federal prosecutors last week.

The feds have claimed the scheme sought to bilk the IRS out of more than $1 billion in renewable fuel tax credits. Washakie Renewable Energy sought the tax credits, but Jacob Kingston admitted in court documents the plant produced little biofuels.

The U.S. Department of Justice has sought to show Dermen was a business partner of the Kingstons who also had ties to Turkey. The feds also accused the Kingstons of stashing millions in bank accounts in Turkey and planning to flee there to avoid prosecution.

Federal prosecutors have alleged the Kingstons had business interests in Turkey. Photos published by Turkish news media show Jacob Kingston meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last year, pitching millions in Washakie investments in that country.