Traeger came by Fox 13 Monday to share some tips for making pie on a grill, see the videos above for details.
Traeger tips for making pie on a grill
-
Do you know how to spatchcock a chicken? We got tips from a Traeger Grills pro
-
Spiced up, irresistible beef jerky on a Traeger Grill
-
Simple burger recipe for Memorial Day cookouts
-
Summer sides for the Fourth of July
-
Blogger shares Grandma’s recipe for strawberry pie, plus a genius pie crust hack!
-
-
Red Cross offers 4th of July safety tips
-
Recipe for BBQ Pork Sandwiches and Coleslaw with fewer fat, sugar and calories
-
Spicy Cheeseburger Sliders
-
Wellness Wednesday: Summer picnic and barbecue safety
-
Steak and Shrimp with Garlic Butter Sauce
-
-
Grill your steak perfectly and SMASH your potatoes!
-
Are you picking unripe melons by accident? Never again with this life hack!
-
Booming Forward: Fitness tips for seniors