Police searching for vinyl fence vandals in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah — Police received a call Monday morning around 2 a.m. that a group had jumped through vinyl fences, then drove off honking their car horn.

Tammy Berg jumped up from the noise and shook her husband awake.

“I didn’t know if it was going on at my house,” she said.

Looking at their security camera footage, Berg saw what had happened moments ago — three people standing in the middle of the street running and jumping through her neighbor’s vinyl fence.

“Then they ran back to where they came from, hopped back into the car, and you can see the car drive away with them blaring the horn,” Berg said.

Five or so minutes later, you can see the group drive back and look at the vinyl fence, then run over the pieces of fence that were flung out into the middle of the road.

After calling police, Berg knocked on her neighbor Pamela Emmer’s door.

“It was the best night of sleep we had ever gotten,” Emmer said. “Our neighbors came over, knocked on our door and said, ‘hey your fence is ruined.’”

Emmer’s security camera shows the moment the group broke through the fence and into her yard, something she said she never thought would happen in her neighborhood.

“It was just like a shock, like, 'Oh my gosh! Who would do this kind of thing?'” Emmer said.

Herriman City Police are investigating the incident, saying if they let people get away with a few broken things here and there, it could turn into a larger crime.