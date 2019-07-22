Man in viral ‘Back Up Terry!’ video receives new wheelchair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who was recorded unsuccessfully trying to back his wheelchair away from exploding fireworks has been given a new motorized chair since the video went viral.

Thankfully Terry Davis wasn't hurt when his wheelchair malfunctioned, but there's much more to his story.

"Oh, people don't know what I have to deal with on a daily basis," he told WREG.

Davis suffered a serious spinal injury 10 years ago, and he's struggled with many setbacks in trying to get a new chair. But on Monday, he turned the page to a new chapter in his story with the donation of a new wheelchair.

"I'm so happy that everybody helped make this come true for me," Davis said.

After learning he needed a new wheelchair, Quantum Rehab and Team Adaptive reached out to make it happen.

"Oh my goodness. It meant the world. It made my heart smile. It's nice to work for a company that's willing to give back and do something for folks who need it and deserve it," April Allen, with Quantum Rehab, said.

Davis now has a customized state-of-the-art chair designed specifically to meet the needs of his injuries. This will improve his daily life, give him more mobility and ease the burden of his caretakers.

"That's going to help my mother to get back and forth. Now she won't have to go back and forth to get his things from Walmart. It's going to improve his life so much more," Davis' mother Annette Carter said.

The family originally set up a GoFundMe account for a new wheelchair. They're using the money to purchase a wheelchair accessible van for Davis and modifications to his home.