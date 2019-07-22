How you can celebrate the 7th Annual Utah Pacific Island Heritage Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah's Governor Gary Herbert declares August each year as 'Utah's Pacific Island Heritage Month'.

This year, it will kick off on Saturday, July 27 at the Sorenson Multicultural Center with 10-plus Utah communities including: Melanesian, Micronesian and Polynesian with interactive learning.

Activities include a volleyball tournament, an art exhibit and performing arts group "Malialole" with an exhibit of their visual arts, costuming and service they have provided over the years.

Inside the Sorenson Unity Center's Black-box Theater free Pacific Island Films will be screening.

At 5pm the festivities move outside with 13 Pacific Island cultural stations, traditional Pacific Island foods and 2 stages of entertainment. New this year is the Talk Story Stage for poetry, story telling, demonstrations of all kinds.

For more information please visit: upihm.com.