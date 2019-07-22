How to stay safe as temperatures hit peak high this summer

Posted 5:18 pm, July 22, 2019, by

SALT LAKE CITY — With triple-digit temperatures, heat-related illness becomes a real concern for all of us.

On a blistering hot day, there's a spectrum of heat-related illnesses people can experience, according to Dr. Caroline Vines at Intermountain Health Care.

"I don’t feel well. I’m nauseated. I’m dehydrated. I feel dizzy. I’m sleepy," Vines said of these conditions.

They can range from mild discomfort to serious sickness.

Related Story
Car Critic: Keeping your car cool

"The core temperature actually rises. It can get to dangerous levels. It causes your organs to shut down — your kidneys, liver," she said. "People become confused and altered."

While the young and elderly are more prone, everyone's at risk when temperatures reach the triple digits.

"You can be young and healthy. If you’re out riding your bike or running and exerting yourself, you’re going to be more prone to this happening," Vines said.

With Pioneer Day coming up on Wednesday, doctors are reminding all of us to drink plenty of water.

"People like to have a good time. People drink, and definitely alcohol consumption in the heat can be dangerous," Vines added.

Related Story
It’s so hot in Nebraska the National Weather Service was able to bake biscuits in a parked car

Watch your children on the playground where equipment can heat up to dangerous levels, and don't leave anyone in the car without the engine running.

"That seems obvious, but, I mean, they can heat up really fast. That goes for your pets too," Vines said.

If you work outside, wear light-colored clothing and do your best not to overexert yourself.

"Breaks are important," Vines said. "Getting into some air conditioning or a car to take a break, that helps."

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.