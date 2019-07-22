Fire destroys house and 6 outbuildings in Paragonah

PARAGONAH, Utah — A fire in Iron County destroyed one vacation home and six outbuildings Monday afternoon.

The fire, at 100 South in Paragonah, was started by equipment catching fire and spreading into dry grass, according to Mike Melton of the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

Officials estimated 30 homes were threatened.

The fire was contained Monday evening.

It burned approximately 15 acres.

Two planes, 11 engines and other resources were deployed to contain the fire.

There were no injuries reported.