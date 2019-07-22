Emigration Canyon fire causes evacuations

Posted 7:33 pm, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:34PM, July 22, 2019

Courtesy Utah Fire Info.

SALT LAKE CITY — A wildfire in Emigration Canyon has forced evacuations nearby, according to officials.

According to Utah Fire Info, a fire near the top of the canyon broke out Monday, prompting a response from a helicopter and Unified Fire Authority engines. Air tankers have also been called in.

Officials also announced that structures in the area are threatened by the fire, and evacuations are underway.

Fox 13 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.

