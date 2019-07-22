× Emigration Canyon fire causes evacuations

SALT LAKE CITY — A wildfire in Emigration Canyon has forced evacuations nearby, according to officials.

According to Utah Fire Info, a fire near the top of the canyon broke out Monday, prompting a response from a helicopter and Unified Fire Authority engines. Air tankers have also been called in.

Officials also announced that structures in the area are threatened by the fire, and evacuations are underway.

