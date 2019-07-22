× Desert tortoises up for adoption in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is looking for good homes for a few desert tortoises available for adoption.

If you’re interested in possibly having a tortoise for a pet, your home and yard need to meet certain requirements. The tortoises need a minimum yard size of 150 square feet, and the tortoise must not be able to reach a pool or pond.

The tortoises will hibernate indoors for about five months every year, and there are times when the tortoises will need to be kept outdoors in the day and indoors at night.

Click here for full list of desert tortoise adoption requirements.

If you’re up to the challenge, email tortoise@utah.gov