Create the right mood with these uplifting foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Uplifting foods

• Dark Chocolate (70-85%): Has a high antioxidant level, stimulates the production of endorphins, and can create a calm and connected mood.

• Kale: A vitamin powerhouse, kale has high vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, and magnesium. This reduces fatigue, aches, pains, general sickness, and depression.

• Berries: Reducing inflammation in the body as a whole, berries also have a chemical composition similar to mood stabilizers that are prescribed.

How to make to happen

• Lifestyle not Diet; Keep healthy snacks easily available

• Keep all `avoid` foods out of the house

• Words have power; how you talk to yourself can increase success 'I can`t' (39% success) versus 'I don`t' (64% success), (Boston College and University of Houston; Patrick, Hagtvedt, 2011)

• Ownership and identity

ABOUT JESSIE AND TY

Jessie and Ty have teamed up to bring you a new show called 'The Morning Struggle.' In their podcast they break down habits of successful people into history, science, and action plan so you can incorporate them into your life and build a better you. Check out The Morning Struggle wherever you get your podcasts. Find out more at jessiethetherapist.com.