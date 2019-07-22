Cowboy and Cowgirl Fashions for Pioneer Day

Posted 3:22 pm, July 22, 2019, by

It's time for the Days of '47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo, but do you have your outfit picked out? Lisa Lageschaar Lucia, 2017 Miss Rodeo America, stopped by with other Western-clad models to show us examples of  what's in style for Cowgirls and Cowboys.

The Komatsu Equipment Days of '47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo, presented by Zions Bank, will be held at the Days of '47 Arena at Utah State Fairpark; a $17.5-million, 10,000-seat, state-of-the-art outdoor arena in scenic Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Days of '47 Rodeo is one of Utah`s longest-standing traditions - celebrating Utah's heritage since 1857. The rodeo, and other Days of '47 events, commemorate the day - July 24, 1847 - when a determined company of Mormon pioneers realized their dreams upon entering the Great Salt Lake Valley.

Find out more at the daysof47cowboygames.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.