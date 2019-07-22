Cowboy and Cowgirl Fashions for Pioneer Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time for the Days of '47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo, but do you have your outfit picked out? Lisa Lageschaar Lucia, 2017 Miss Rodeo America, stopped by with other Western-clad models to show us examples of what's in style for Cowgirls and Cowboys.

The Komatsu Equipment Days of '47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo, presented by Zions Bank, will be held at the Days of '47 Arena at Utah State Fairpark; a $17.5-million, 10,000-seat, state-of-the-art outdoor arena in scenic Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Days of '47 Rodeo is one of Utah`s longest-standing traditions - celebrating Utah's heritage since 1857. The rodeo, and other Days of '47 events, commemorate the day - July 24, 1847 - when a determined company of Mormon pioneers realized their dreams upon entering the Great Salt Lake Valley.

Find out more at the daysof47cowboygames.com.