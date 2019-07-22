A Summer-y Baked Brie recipe to go with this restaurant’s new music series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kimi Eklund from Kimi's Oyster and Chop House stopped by to tell us about a special event series happening at her restaurant, as well as to share a Summery appetizer recipe.

EVENT:

Classic Rock, Dinner & Dance Saturday, July 27th with Natural Causes

Bourbon & Jazz Dinner Saturday, August 3rd with Richard Tripp

VOSCA Wine Dinner Event, Tuesday, August 6th

RECIPE:

Baked Brie with Honey-fried Figs and Cinnamon Sugar Toast

12 figs

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons marsala

1 round brie

1 loaf ciabatta

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 c raw sugar

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F

2. Rinse the figs, removing stems, cut in half lengthwise

3. In a medium fry pan, melt butter over medium heat, stirring in the honey and marsala wine

4. Once the honey butter is bubbly, place the figs cut-side-down in the mixture and cook until the figs are beginning to brown, approximately 5 minutes.

5. Place brie on a non-stick pan, top with the fresh fig mixture. Bake for 15 minutes or until the brie is warm inside.

6. While brie is in oven, slice bread, butter it and fry in a medium frying pan. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.

7. Serve the fig topped brie over the cinnamon toast!

Find out more at kimishouse.com.