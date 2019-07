MIDWAY, Utah — McKardy Kelly, of Midway, was named the 2020 National High School Rodeo Queen at the National High School Rodeo Association Finals in Rock Spring, Wyoming, this weekend.

Kelly is the first Utahn to win the title since 2008.

There will be a parade for Kelly in her hometown beginning at 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Watch the video from the NHSRA below to see the moment Kelly was awarded the crown in Wyoming.