Uniquely Utah: Going bat-watching

LAYTON, Utah — If you haven't been out to the Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve in Davis County, you're missing out on some great birdwatching — and, once a year, bat-watching, too.

At The Nature Conservancy's preserve here in Utah, looking for flying creatures in the dark is quite a challenge, but it happens.

It's a place to observe hundreds of species of migratory birds. It's free to visit year-round and closes each night at sunset. They have a mile and a half of boardwalks in the middle of 4,400 acres of wetlands.

But once a year, after the sun goes down and the moon comes, it stays open for people who appreciate Utah's other winged creatures.

Watch this week's Uniquely Utah segment in the video player above to see how scientists and wildlife lovers make this magical night happen.