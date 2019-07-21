× One dead after shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One woman is dead and a teenage boy was injured in a possible drive-by shooting overnight at the intersection of 3100 South and 2700 West, according to West Valley City Police.

Police have booked Jayson Chase, 38, into jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, discharge of firearms, obstruction of justice and transaction of a firearm by a restricted person, according to court documents.

The shooting happened late Saturday night according to WVCPD Acting Deputy Chief Kent Stokes.

“We might have multiple scenes, but at this point, we just have the vehicle here in the intersection — it appears that the vehicle was either approached by another car or someone on foot that opened fire into the vehicle,” Stokes said.

Police said they are speaking to the driver of the vehicle as well as witnesses.

The intersection was reopened around 4:00 a.m. and the victims have not been identified.

Stokes said if anyone has any surveillance footage or information about the incident to call WVCPD.