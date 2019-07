OREM, Utah — A motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Orem on Geneva Road near 400 North, according to Orem Police.

Police received the call around 2:20 a.m. and the victim was identified as a 25-year-old male. His name has not been released.

Lt. Trent Colledge with Orem Police said speed could be a factor in the crash and the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.