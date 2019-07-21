× Man jumps on plane wing as it prepares for takeoff

A man who climbed onto the wing of a plane as it prepared for takeoff at the airport in Nigeria’s Lagos city has been arrested, authorities said.

The man, who has not been identified, walked towards the aircraft on the runway and was spotted by the pilot, who slowed down and later turned off the engine as the man continued to wander around the aircraft, Azman Air said in a statement.

He then jumped onto a wing of the plane and tried to access the cabin, the airline said. The pilot radioed the tarmac to report the incident, according to the airline.

The incident happened Friday morning at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed International airport in Lagos.

A video taken by a passenger on the aircraft shows the man moving around the wing of the plane as frightened passengers called on the crew to open the exit doors.

The man has been taken into custody and is being questioned, Nigeria’s airport authority said in a statement.

The incident did not delay the flight that was headed to Port Harcourt in Nigeria’s Niger Delta, however, passengers and crew members disembarked for another round of security checks, the airline said.