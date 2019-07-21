Latter-day Saint church president calls for love, recognizes SLC Rev. Davis’ example at NAACP convention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich. — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addressed around 3,000 people at the NAACP 110th Annual Convention in Detroit Sunday Night.

It’s the first time a Latter-day Saint church president has ever spoken at the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) convention, making this a historic night.

Many of the speakers spoke of political changes they hope for. Nelson, however, focused his remarks on loving God and loving neighbors.

“We truly believe that we are brothers and sisters all part of the same divine family,” he said.

As he spoke those words, Nelson was not just speaking to his congregation, but to everyone in Salt Lake City, everyone at the convention and everyone in the world.

“We don’t have to be alike or look alike to love each other,” Nelson said. “We don’t even have to agree with each other to love each other.”

True communities are built up of relationships of love, he said, sharing examples he saw of that love emulated by other religious groups in Salt Lake City.

Nelson specifically mentioned the Rev. France Davis at Calvary Baptist Church.

“He and his church have enhanced our city in a most tangible way,” Nelson said.

Building bridges with new friends like NAACP President Derrick Johnson was another example of two communities standing together in harmony.

“I pray that we may increasingly call each other dear friends,” Nelson said.

Lifting each other up and uniting together, Nelson said the world will never be the same.

People in the crowd then gave him a standing ovation.