I-80 West heavily congested due to fire

EAST CANYON, Utah — A semitrailer fire has caused traffic delays for Interstate 80 traffic.

Westbound I-80 was closed at East Canyon near milepost 134 just after 8 p.m. Not long after, Utah Highway Patrol announced one lane was open.

At about 8:30 p.m., westbound traffic was slowly trickling through the left lane.

“Plan extra time into your drive or use an alternate route,” UHP advised. “Expect delays and give the emergency crews plenty of room to work.”

This story will be updated as conditions change.