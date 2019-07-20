Police: at least one person dead after truck carrying 7 people crashes down embankment in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah – At least one person is dead after a truck carrying seven people went off the road into a steep embankment.

According to a Facebook post by Weber Fire District, the accident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. in Weber County Saturday morning.

Fire officials said the truck rolled several times and ejected all passengers.

A few of the passengers walked to a nearby cabin to call for help, the post states.

Fire officials said two people were transported by medical helicopter to a hospital and three people were transported by ambulance.

No other details were given about the accident.

