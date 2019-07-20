Booming Forward: ‘Red Shoes Living’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's Booming Forward, we introduce you to a man who left a successful career to follow his passion.

A few years ago, Lonnie Mayne was busy running his growing tech company. Then, he started thinking bigger. He wanted to share a philosophy and a style of managing motivating and standing out. With an affinity for red sneakers, he coined it Red Shoes Living.

He left his company behind and began sharing his observations through corporate speaking and workshops.

Hear and see the full story in the video above.