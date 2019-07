× Antelope Drive closed due to water main break

LAYTON, Utah — A broken water main is affecting traffic on a major road in Layton, according to officials.

A water break occurred on Antelope Drive near 650 West, Layton dispatch told Fox 13.

The road was closed in both directions at the location, the Utah Department of Transportation announced at about 5:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Follow for updates.