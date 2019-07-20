A missing toddler drove himself down to the county fair on his toy tractor

Source: Chisago County Sheriff's Office

A missing toddler was found safe after officials discovered he’d gotten on his tractor toy and driven to the Chisago County Fair in Minnesota.

The determined 2-year-old got himself all the way there on his toy tractor, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a call Friday night about a missing toddler, according to a Facebook post from the office.

But the determined tyke wasn’t in danger — he just decided he wasn’t done at the fair.

The young boy hopped on his battery-powered John Deere toy tractor and drove it down the sidewalk to a back entrance of the festivities, according to CNN affiliate KMBC.

The journey was a little over a block, according to Sgt. Jason Foster.

Sheriff’s deputies found him next to the Tilt-a-Whirl, his favorite ride, the station reported.

“He was reunited with dad,” the sheriff’s office said, “who promptly suspended his son’s license by removing the battery from it.”

