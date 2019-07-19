You won’t want to miss the ‘Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 'Days of '47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo' is happening July 19 - 24 at the Utah State Fairpark.

Rich Bonaduce talked with Dan Shaw, Chairman of the Board for the rodeo who says this rodeo has a long history. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Brigham Young started the rodeo in 1849, two years after the pioneers came into the valley. It's been going in one form or another since.

This rodeo boasts only the best participants from all around the world, the best athletes and the best animals will be competing. And, over a million dollars in prize money will be awarded to the rodeo athletes.

We got to see one of them in action - Cooper, 13, showed us his bull-riding skills. He was on the back of Viper, a bull who's trained lots of cowboys, according to Cameron Tuckett, Young Guns Arena Director.

This year there are all kinds of new things including a free family fun zone, great food vendors, a Native American camp, a pioneer camp, pony rides, climbing wall and you an even see longhorn steers.

Friday, July 19 is Service Night - first responders or military service members get a $10 discount with proper ID. You can get your tickets through SmithTix.

Find more at: daysof47cowboygames.com.