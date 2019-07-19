Members of the Kingston polygamous family facing fraud charges strike plea deal

SALT LAKE CITY — Washakie Renewable Energy CEO Jacob Kingston and other members of his family have struck plea deals with federal prosecutors.

Attorneys for members of the Kingston polygamous family confirmed to FOX 13 they quietly entered plea deals on Thursday.

Jacob Kingston pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including conspiracy to commit mail fraud, aiding/assistance in filing a false claim, money laundering and obstruction.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 show Kingston admitted to filing false claims with the IRS for renewable fuel tax credits.

“Starting in 2010, I began filing false claims for renewable fuel tax credits as charged in the Second Superseding Indictment and to fraudulently claim renewable identification numbers (“RINs”). I did so in agreement with my co-defendants Isaiah Kingston, Rachel Kingston, and Sally Kingston, and later with co-defendant Lev Dennen, aka Levon Termendzhyan,” Kingston said in a statement pleading guilty.

His attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX 13.

Court records show His mother, Rachel Kingston, also struck a plea deal, admitting to mail fraud and money laundering charges. Isaiah Kingston, Jacob’s brother, also struck a plea deal admitting to conspiracy to commit mail fraud, aiding in filing false claims, conspiracy to commit money laundering and obstruction. His attorney declined to comment to FOX 13.

Jacob’s wife, Sally, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering charge.

The case stems from a 2016 IRS raid by the IRS on businesses tied to the Kingston polygamous family. They were essentially accused of participating in a scheme to bilk the federal government out of $511 million in reusable fuel tax credits through Washakie Renewable Energy. Prosecutors have claimed the overall scheme intended to bilk taxpayers out of as much as $1.1 billion.

In her statement pleading guilty, Rachel Kingston spoke about the raid and acknowledged the Kingstons had been tipped off.

“In February 2016, I was aware that P.K. at WRE received a phone call from an individual who used the pseudonym ‘Mr. Green’ and was told that WRE/UFS was going to be ‘raided’ soon. After this phone call was received, Jacob Kingston decided that hard drives would be removed. Jacob Kingston also directed me to remove documents from my office and that of his assistant. I personally took files from the cabinets in my office and a neighboring office of an ex-employee, and placed them into several boxes,” she said in her statement pleading guilty.

“I knew that an individual, code-named ‘Commissioner Gordon,’ who I believed to be a high level DOJ official, was going to help WRE/UFS with its legal troubles. I recall communicating with the person I thought was Commissioner Gordon through burner phones that Jacob Kingston directed me to buy and use.”

The plea deals came the same day FOX 13 reported that defense attorneys hinted at a “resolution” and federal authorities had filed to seize numerous properties tied to the Kingston family and their group, the Davis County Cooperative Society.

Read Jacob Kingston’s plea deal here:

