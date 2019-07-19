Utah picks growers for state-run medical cannabis program

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Department of Agriculture and Food has picked eight companies to grow medical cannabis under a state-run program.

In a statement to FOX 13 on Friday, the agency confirmed the picks. Some are local companies, others are moving in from out-of-state. They are:

Dragonfly Greenhouse

Harvest of Utah

Oakbridge Greenhouses

Standard Wellness Utah

True North of Utah

Tryke Companies Utah

Wholesome Ag.

Zion Cultivars

The state opted to only award eight licenses, instead of 10 allowed under Utah law.

“The decision to only award eight licenses was made to avoid an oversupply of product, while still maintaining a healthy diversity of cultivators for purposes of competition of product quality and patient pricing,” said Drew Rigby, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food’s cannabis coordinator.

Voters approved Proposition 2, legalizing marijuana for medical purposes. The Utah State Legislature replaced it with their own state-run program that tasks state agriculture officials with overseeing marijuana grows, and product distributed through the Utah Department of Health and a handful of private dispensaries.

The program is to be up and running by early next year.

In a statement, the Utah Patients Coalition, which sponsored Prop. 2, said it was glad licenses were being handed out.