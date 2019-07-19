× Utah man and his wife reportedly killed for not stopping at Mexican checkpoint

MEXICO — A Utah man and his wife have been killed in Mexico — possibly by police, local news outlets report.

In the Guerrero region near the city of Petatlan, 48-year-old Paul Nielsen and his family were driving from Acapulco to another town early Thursday morning when they didn’t stop at a community police checkpoint, according to a report by SDP Noticias.

That’s when local reports say police shot Nielsen and his wife, 43-year-old Janeth Vázquez, in the head.

Their 12-year-old son sustained gunshot wounds but survived.

Nielsen’s family here in Utah is asking for help to bring his body back to the united states.

Donations can be made on their GoFundMe page here.