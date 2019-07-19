There’s something for everyone in the family at Young Powersports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Young Automotive is celebrating its 95th year, and is launching its new Young Powersports division.

There are two grand opening celebrations you are invited to.

Young Powersports of Layton

Date: August 16, 2019

Time: 11:00AM

Location: 60 Main St.

Layton, UT. 84041

Lunch, Open House, prizes and more!

Young Powersports of Ogden

Date: August 23, 2019

Time: 11:00AM

Location: 3745 S 250 W,

Ogden, UT. 84405

Lunch, Open House, prizes and more!

We talked with Jeramie Young who brought some of his favorite toys for all members of the family.. including ATV's, side-by-sides and even a fast on-road bike.

Right now you can get some great deals if you mention you saw Young Powersports on The PLACE. Get 20% off any regular price accessory (up to $200) or 20% off any service or repair (up to $200).

Find all the information at youngpowersports.com.