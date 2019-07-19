Love to cuddle? Carlos is the boy for you!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carlos is our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.

He's a mini poodle, two years old and is only eight pounds.

Carlos is very fun loving and playful, and loves to take walks. He also loves to sleep in bed with you.

He's potty trained and great with other dogs. He'd be a great addition to any family!

Carlos is neutered and chipped and he's current on all vaccinations.

Carlos' adoption fee is $300. Anyone interested in adopting should fill out an application at: hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at an adoption event on Saturday, July 20 from 1-5pm at the Petco in South Jordan.