Enjoy a concert by award-winning musician Alex Boye as he raises awareness about suicide

Utah-based musician and actor Alex Boye stopped by ahead of a concert where all proceeds go to his Bend Not Break Foundation, which aims to raise awareness about suicide.

Mountain America is sponsoring this concert because they think it's an important cause.

Tony Rasmussen with Mountain America Credit Union said, "Every single person has or will be impacted by suicide. Mountain America saw the need to help and partnered with Alex to present a benefit concert."

Concert Details

August 22, 2019

Sandy Amphitheatre

8:00 p.m.

All proceeds go to the Bend Not Break Foundation

To purchase tickets for the concert or to donate to the Bend Not Break Foundation visit www.macu.com/charity.

To find out more about the Bend Not Break Foundation visit www.bendnotbreak.org.