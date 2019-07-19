Celebrate National Ice Cream day with BOGO at Cold Stone Creamery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 21 and Cold Stone Creamery is offering guests a sweet deal!

Cold Stone Creamery offers smooth and creamy ice cream handcrafted daily in each store and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. They also have creamy ice cream cakes too!

In honor of the day, Cold Stone Creamery will offer a Buy One, Get One (BOGO) free promotion. To receive the BOGO, guests must join My Cold Stone Club Rewards by July 20.

In addition to the BOGO offer, Cold Stone Creamery will offer a special gift card promotion on National Ice Cream Day. Purchase $30 in gift cards online and receive a bonus $10 e-Card. To purchase gift cards click here.

For more information please visit: coldstonecreamery.com.