Are you picking unripe melons by accident? Never again with this life hack!

Melons are in season right now and Harmons is celebrating with Melon Mania. Chef Lesli stopped by to share her life hack for picking the perfect melon, as well as a recipe to use melon in a unique way at your Summer cookout.

Halloumi and Melon Skewers

By Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

2 Tbsp raw honey

Pinch of salt

1 lb seedless watermelon, peeled and cut into 1' pieces

½ cantaloupe, peeled, seeded, and cut into 1' pieces

8 oz halloumi cheese, cut into 1' pieces

7 (10') wooden skewers, soaked for 30 minutes

Instructions:

Heat an outdoor grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Clean and oil the grill grate.

In a bowl, whisk together lime juice, honey, and salt.

Thread the watermelon, cantaloupe, and halloumi cheese onto the skewers. Brush with the lime juice-honey mixture.

Place the skewers on the grill, cover, and cook until grill marks appear, 3-4 minutes per side, brushing occasionally with the honey-lime juice. Serve immediately.

Find out more by visiting harmonsgrocery.com.