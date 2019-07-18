Waterproof your makeup: tips and tricks to keep you looking hot on hot summer days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You don't want your makeup to look like a runny mess. Instead, you can look hot on these hot summer days if you pay attention to Muchacha Mary's tips and tricks to waterproof your makeup.

Her first tip: only wear oil-free makeup during the summer!

Next tip: don't forget the primer!

Finally: don't underestimate the importance of setting spray.

Mary shares her favorite waterproof/ sweat proof foundations and affordable mascara! And even proves she makes makeup waterproof... wait for it.. she dips her entire face in water!

You can find more at muchachamary.com/blog or on Instagram: @MuchachaMary.