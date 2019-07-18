Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This will become your new favorite appetizer recipe! It's a fresh new take on salsa by Cooking with Ruthie.

Strawberry Salsa with Baked Cinnamon Sugar Chips

Ingredients

4 cups chunked fresh strawberries

1/2 red onion, quartered

1/2 cup cilantro leaves

1 jalapeno, de-seeded and rough chopped

2 tablespoons lime juice, approx 1 large

2 tablespoon agave or sugar

1 teaspoon sea salt, adjust according to taste

Baked Cinnamon Sugar Chips:

2 -10 inch flour tortilla's cut into 8 triangles each

4 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Instructions

Strawberry Salsa:

Add red onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, agave, 1/4 cup strawberries, and sea salt to NutriBullet and pulse 1 minute or until bite size pieces.

Place strawberries in large mixing bowl, add NutriBullet ingredients; toss to combine.

Allow to sit 15-20 minutes for flavors to meld.

Baked Cinnamon Sugar Chips:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine sugar and cinnamon in small mixing bowl.

Arrange sliced tortilla triangles on baking sheet, spray tops with coconut oil cooking spray, sprinkle with cinnamon/sugar mixture.

Bake 10-12 minutes or until crisp and lightly browned.

Place salsa in serving bowl and serve with baked chips!

Enjoy!

