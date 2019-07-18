Recipe: Southwestern Breakfast ‘Nachos’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southwestern Beef Breakfast "Nachos"

Ingredients:

12 ounces cooked beef (such as roast, steak or pot roast), cut into bite-size pieces or shredded

3 cups frozen shredded potato nuggets

1 cup green enchilada sauce

2 eggs, scrambled

1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat or regular Monterey Jack cheese

Toppings (optional):

Chopped green onions or parsley

Instructions:

Place potato nuggets in single layer on rimmed baking sheet and bake according to package directions or until browned and crisped.

Push potatoes close together in single layer so edges touch slightly. Evenly layer with beef, enchilada sauce, eggs, bell pepper and cheese. Return to oven for 12 to 15 minutes or until ingredients are heated through and cheese is melted. Garnish with green onions or parsley, if desired.

Recipe courtesy of Utah Beef Council. More recipes can be found at http://www.utahbeef.org.