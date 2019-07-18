Lake Powell water levels up 52 feet since April

LAKE POWELL, Utah — This past winter’s massive snowpack has helped Lake Powell rise by more than 50 feet since early April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The dramatic change, highlighted by a Facebook post from Lake Powell Resorts and Marinas, shows just how much water levels have been rising this year.

Since June 8, Lake Powell has risen 31 feet and is up almost 14 feet from last year at this point.

On April 10, 2019, the lake hit a low elevation of 3,568.5 feet. As of July 17, water levels were up almost 52 feet to 3,620.3 feet.