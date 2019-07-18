Lake Powell water levels up 52 feet since April

Posted 6:58 pm, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:06PM, July 18, 2019

LAKE POWELL, Utah — This past winter’s massive snowpack has helped Lake Powell rise by more than 50 feet since early April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The dramatic change, highlighted by a Facebook post from Lake Powell Resorts and Marinas, shows just how much water levels have been rising this year.

Since June 8, Lake Powell has risen 31 feet and is up almost 14 feet from last year at this point.

On April 10, 2019, the lake hit a low elevation of 3,568.5 feet. As of July 17, water levels were up almost 52 feet to 3,620.3 feet.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.