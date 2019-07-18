Get a great haircut, shave and sing the blues!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Holladay-based Blues Barbershop is being recognized as the June Small Business of the Month by OnDeck, the nation's largest online small business lender, providing more than $100 million in online financing to Utah-based small businesses.

At Blues Barbershop you can count on a great haircut from every barber very time and hear lively blues music at the same time!

They pride themselves on being the 'neighborhood barbershop', a gathering place, a place for community and connection with friends old and new.

It is a music-themed barbershop with a recording studio in the basement where the owners play and record with local musician.

You can learn more at bluesbarbershop.com.