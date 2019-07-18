‘Confessions From Your Fat Friend’ will be in stores for Self-Care Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Lake City resident, popular blogger and body positivity advocate - Paige Fieldsted - has now authored a book 'Confessions From Your Fat Friend'. It's a light-hearted, authentically-written collection of stories aimed to break down body image issues and propel forward messages of self-love and acceptance.

It's being released just in time for September's Self Care Awareness month. Paige's book presents readers with all the thoughts and feelings Paige has had about being the "fat friend" in her circle for the past 30 years. This is a new genre for Paige as she has written several successful indie-romance books in the past.

The book will be available on August 20th on Amazon and several other online retailers. It's now available for pre-order here.

