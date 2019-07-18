× Bryce Canyon ties for coldest spot in US

BRYCE CANYON, Utah — While most of Utah dealt with temperatures in the 80s, 90s and even 100s in St. George, Bryce Canyon tied with Dillon, Colorado, and Stanley, Idaho, for the coldest low temperature in the U.S. today at 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The national high was set at Death Valley, California, at a scorching 115 degrees.

Salt Lake City hit 98 degrees while St. George hit 100 and Wendover hit 99.

Bryce Canyon was a cool 80 degrees this evening and could dip into the upper-40s tonight.

