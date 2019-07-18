Astro Campers simulate Apollo mission at Camp Williams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah -- Astro Campers took a field trip to Camp Williams today to simulate the Apollo mission and test their leadership skills through a number of obstacles to test their leadership skills.

"We do simulated missions," said camp director Annika Jensen. "We learn about astronauts. We learn about some of the physics. But we put a huge emphasis on teamwork."

Teams had few supplies to work with while confronting challenges like moving a cart across a destroyed bridge and avoiding the water.

"They have to work hard, they have to overcome some fears," Jensen said.

Organizers said the camp is a safe place where kids can be themselves, especially with the amount of pressure they face on a day-to-day basis.

Astro Camp has become quite the destination over its 30 years and there is a waiting list to get into the camp.