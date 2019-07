Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last Course has debuted two new flavors of shakes: Caramel Oreo Cookie Dough and Chocolate Peanut Butter.

They also now have flavor-of-the-month ice cream to try as well... that includes Dr. Pepper and Diet Coke ice cream this month.

Visit Last Course in Salt Lake City, Draper and Orem.. plus a new location now open in Lehi.

Find more at: lastcourse.com.