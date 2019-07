× Wildfire threatening homes in Tooele County

SOUTH RIM, Utah — A vegetation wildfire is currently burning near 1700 Ridge Line Road in South Rim, Utah, which is just west of Stockton, according to Tooele County Dispatch.

Authorities said the flames, which have burned an estimated 50 acres, are currently threatening homes in the area.

FOX 13 has a crew heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.