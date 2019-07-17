× West Valley City woman killed after tree falls on her in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A West Valley City woman was killed after a tree fell on her in Manor Lands area of Summit County, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The 74-year-old woman was cutting down dead trees around her family’s cabin with a chainsaw between 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., according to police, when a tree, being supported by the tree the woman was cutting, fell and hit her in the head.

The woman has not been identified and her family members are being notified of the death by police.