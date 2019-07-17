Volunteers, donations needed at three new homeless resource centers in Salt Lake Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Three new homeless resource centers are set to open in the next few months in Salt Lake County, and the operators are looking to the community for help in making their launch a success.

The centers are run by Volunteers of America, Catholic Community Services of Utah and The Road Home.

"We all need help in serving meals. Catholic Community is going to make the meals and deliver the meals, and so we're looking for people to serve," said Kathy Bray, CEO of Volunteers of America, Utah.

Later this year, Salt Lake City's downtown shelter will close, and The Gail Miller Resource Center, The Geraldine E. King Resource Center and The Men's Resource Center will provide the services formerly rendered downtown.

The Gail Miller Resource Center, at 242 W Paramount Ave in Salt Lake City, is expected to open in late August. It will have the capacity to shelter 160 men and 40 women every evening.

The Geraldine E. King Women's Resource Center, at 131 E 700 S in Salt Lake City, is set to open later this month or early in August. It will provide emergency shelter for 200 women every evening.

The Men's Resource Center, at 3380 S 1000 W in South Salt Lake, will open in September. It will provide 300 single males with emergency shelter every evening.

The resource centers are also in need of donations, both monetary and "in-kind" donations like sleeping bags, men's and women's underwear, feminine hygiene products and other needed items. See full list: https://www.voaut.org/in-kind